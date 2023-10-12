‘Submit class XI 2022, 2023 answer scripts on Oct 16, 17’

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) directed the headmasters, teachers and acting teachers of schools across Bengal to submit the written answer scripts for class XI annual exam 2022 and 2023, among other objects to the collection centre on October 16 and October 17.

It includes answer scripts, class XI and HS exam 2022 practical copy, due non-lab subject notebook for class XI and HS exam 2022, old blank answer scripts upto June 2023 and old question paper, if any. These objects were preserved in the respective schools.

Along with the notification, the Council has also attached a centre chart which includes schools in four divisions —North Bengal regional office, Burdwan regional office, Midnapore regional office and head office (Vidyasagar Bhavan).