Submit admission forms of non-registered students: Self-financed D.El.Ed colleges told

: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) had notified self-financed D.El.Ed institutes to submit the admission forms of their non-registered students while strictly adhering to the list of students already submitted by them through their institute log-in.

Considering the order passed by the Calcutta High Court, WBBPE verified all the information submitted by the self-financed D.El.Ed institutes, including attendance of students who seek registration from WBBPE for the 2021-23 session.

According to the board, the admission forms must be submitted from Wednesday to June 2 along with a late fee of Rs 3,000 per student.

The board has made it clear that if any mismatch is detected by them between the particulars submitted and in the admission forms of the students, the entire list of the particular institute shall be rejected by WBBPE.