‘Subject teachers should set question papers for classes VI-X’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has written to all heads of secondary schools under its aegis to ensure that question papers of all summative evaluations for all classes from VI to X should be set by respective subject teachers, and strictly adhere to the prescribed curriculum and syllabus of that particular class.



WBBSE sources said a section of headmasters’ organisation has pushed for collective or combined examinations in a cluster of schools through engagement of external agencies to set question papers of summative examinations. It has been witnessed that setting of question papers by external agencies have resulted in out of syllabus questions leading to problems for students. The Board does not want any such question which can spark controversy or embarrassment, tarnishing the image of the Board and the state.

“The subject teachers of schools should be entrusted with the responsibility of setting question papers as they are most suited for the exercise after having taught the students in class. It should be set based on the way they have imparted lessons on a particular subject. Any breach in the norms by any school in this regard shall entail the head of institution accountable for the same,” Ramanuj Ganguly, president of WBBSE said.

Ganguly explained that the teaching pattern varies in schools and hence it is the subject teacher who is the best suited person to frame questions for the school with which he/ she is associated.

Headmaster of Jadavpur Vidyapith Partha Pratim Baidya said: “There have been instances of controversy regarding question papers set by agencies in the past. Hence, the Board has clarified its stand to avoid such issues. Most importantly this move will benefit the students.”