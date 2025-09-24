Subhransu Sekhar Mishra new GM of Metro Rly Kolkata

Kolkata: The Ministry of Railways has appointed Subhransu Sekhar Mishra as the new general manager of Metro Railway, Kolkata, officials said on Wednesday.

Mishra replaces Milind K. Deouskar, who was appointed recently. Prior to this appointment, Mishra was the general manager of Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. A postgraduate from IIT Chennai, Mishra is a 1988 batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME). Mishr has more than 35 years of service in Indian Railways. He has worked in various capacities in zonal railways, production units and in RVNL.

Besides being the principal chief mechanical engineer of the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, he has held posts of chief administrative officer at Lattur/ICF, chief rolling stock engineer at Secunderabad and other key posts in Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam, Kharagpur Division and other places.