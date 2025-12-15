Subhashree Ganguly trolled over Messi photos, husband files FIR

Kolkata: The controversy surrounding football legend Lionel Messi’s recent visit to Kolkata has taken an ugly turn online, with Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly facing intense social media trolling after she shared photographs with the Argentine star.

Angry fans, who failed to get a clear glimpse of Messi at the Salt Lake stadium, accused the actress of enjoying “VIP privileges” and questioned her presence at a sports event.

Following the abusive posts, Ganguly’s husband, filmmaker and Barrackpore TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty, filed a police complaint at the Titagarh PS in North 24-Parganas, based on which an FIR was registered.

Reacting to the situation, Chakraborty said: “The chaos at Yuva Bharati Krirangan was completely uncalled for and truly painful. It was an insult to football and to football-loving Bengalis.”

He also condemned the personal attacks on his wife, stating: “I am against anyone who posts vile comments against any woman. Subhashree is being targeted simply because she is a woman. People are attacking her body and even dragging her motherhood into it.”

Chakraborty added that he would identify those behind the abusive comments and take legal action. Several cultural figures, including National Award-winning singer Iman Chakraborty, have come out in support of the actress.