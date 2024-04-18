Sub-standard materials used for construction, finds initial KMC inquiry committee report

Kolkata: The initial report submitted by a special inquiry committee of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on the Garden Reach building collapse case has exposed certain flaws which include usage of sub-standard materials for the construction.



The report was recently submitted to the municipal commissioner. It was learnt, as suspected by the civic body experts, that substandard construction materials such as sand, cement, stone chips etc.

were used to erect the building which collapsed and killed 13 persons living in the surrounding shanties in Garden Reach. Further, it was concluded that the developers involved in the construction did not have adequate experience in real estate and it became more evident from the blatant flouting of construction rules that were to be followed for safety measures.

It was learnt that the final report will be submitted within 14 days. Experts from Jadavpur University were roped in for the examination of the collapse site from where soil samples were collected.

The KMC had recently suspended its three engineers in connection with the collapse incident while it is also mulling to amend its building rules.

The new rule will seek to punish offenders, including land owner and promoter, with 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for illegal construction, if such charges are proved.

Even as Mayor Firhad Hakim has not yet commented on the matter, probably due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in effect due to the elections, it is reportedly learnt that the civic body is sending the draft rules to the state government for approval.

Once the state gives the nod, the Law department of KMC will prepare the Bill that will be introduced in the state Assembly in a bid to amend the existing rules to include the new provisions.

This is likely to be passed in the monsoon session of the Assembly after the elections.