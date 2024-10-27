Study finds nine new blocks of four Bengal districts are fluoride contaminated

Kolkata: A recent study by the researchers from School of Environmental Studies of Jadavpur University (JU) has identified nine new blocks in four districts — South 24-Parganas, Jhargram, West Burdwan and Murshidabad — having its groundwater contaminated with fluoride. The survey follows an earlier one in which several blocks in six districts — Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Malda, South Dinajpur and North Dinajpur — were found to have groundwater fluoride contamination exceeding 1.5 mgL (above normal), which concludes that 65 blocks in 10 districts are fluoride contaminated.

“We have found 9 blocks — Baruipur, Sonarpur, Binpur II, Salanpur, Baraboni, Jamuria, Pandabeswar, Kandi and Khargram — with fluoride beyond permissible limit. The field survey involved the collection of groundwater samples from government and household hand tubewells/ pumps,” said Ayan De, main researcher behind the study.

About 10 and 11 per cent of groundwater samples crossed the recommended value of fluoride in drinking water in Baruipur and Sonarpur blocks of South 24-Parganas district. In Jhargram district, about 22 per cent of groundwater samples were found unsafe with respect to fluoride in Binpur II block. About 5.4 per cent of groundwater samples exceeded the recommended value of fluoride from 4 blocks — Salanpur, Baraboni, Jamuria and Pandabeswar in West Burdwan district. About 31 per cent and 15 per cent of groundwater samples were found unsafe in Kandi and Khargram block in Murshidabad district, respectively. A demographic analysis of health risk indicated infants as the most susceptible group to fluoride toxicity particularly in Binpur, Barabani, Kandi and Khargram blocks. Consuming excess fluoride through drinking water causes fluorosis, which affects teeth and bones.

“This study offers valuable information on the water quality in rural/urban areas of Bengal, underscoring the urgent need for remedial actions and the implementation of alternative water supply systems in locations where water sources are contaminated.

These measures are crucial to guarantee the delivery of safe and dependable drinking water, addressing the needs of both the present and future populations in the region,” said Tarit Roy Chowdhury of the School of Environmental Studies, JU.

The research paper has been published in the noted Elsevier journal. According to the report of the Central Ground Water Board, Government of India, during 2017–2018, 43 blocks from 7 districts of Bengal were found with high levels of fluoride contamination in groundwater.

These include 10 blocks from Bankura (Bankura-II, Barjora, Chhatna, Gangajalghati, Hirbandh, Indpur, Raipur, Saltora, Simlapal and Taldangra), 17 blocks from Purulia (Arsha, Bagmundi, Balarampur, Barabazar, Hura, Jaipur, Jhalda-I, Kashipur, Manbazar-I, Neturia, Para, Puncha, Purulia-I, Purulia-II, Raghunathpur-I, Raghunathpur-II and Santuri), 7 blocks from Birbhum (Dubrajpur, Khoyrasol, Mayureswar-I, Nalhati-I, Rajnagar, Rampurhat-I and Suri-II), 5 blocks from South Dinajpur (Bansihari, Gangarampur, Kumarganj, Kushmundi and Tapan), 2 blocks from Malda (Bamangola and Ratua-II) and single blocks from South 24-Parganas (Baruipur) and North Dinajpur (Itahar).