Students’ Week concludes with 277 medals given; 25 pupils win gold

Kolkata: At the Students’ Week closing ceremony, meritorious students from across the state were felicitated for their accomplishments in sports and other school competitions.

The event was held on Thursday at the Eastern Zone Cultural Centre in Salt Lake, where a total of 277 medals were awarded to achievers in various categories.

Among them, 25 students received gold medals for outstanding performances at national-level school events, with West Bengal securing seventh place overall. Cash prizes ranging from Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000 accompanied the medals.

Education Minister Bratya Basu highlighted during the programme that the celebration was more than just recognising competitive success. He said: “Students Week’s closing ceremony is not only about rewarding students who have excelled in sports, but from 12 noon onwards, under the ‘Taruner Swapna’ scheme, funds to purchase tablets or mobiles for Class XI students are also being credited into their accounts.”

Under this initiative, the state government announced that tablet funds have been credited to the bank accounts of about 8.5 lakh Class XI students, involving a total expenditure of around Rs 850 crore, including nearly 40,000 students in technical education.