Students’ union polls may be held after Panchayat elections, says minister

kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu indicated on Thursday that college and university students’ union elections will be held after the Panchayat polls.



“We will be holding elections to students’ unions. It will not be held in only one or two universities. It will be conducted in all the universities. Presently, the Panchayat election is the prority. If some students indulge in sporadic agitation, they may do so,” Basu said on the sidelines of a programme at the Sanskrit College and University.

He further added that when student union elections will be held they will be held according to a fixed time. “It may be held on a single date across North Bengal and another date in South Bengal. We are hopeful that such elections can be held soon after the Panchayat polls,” Basu said. The minister, however, said that he had not held any discussion with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue of student union elections yet. In recent times, a section of students at Jadavpur University and Calcutta University agitated demanding immediate student union polls.