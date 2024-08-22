Students to IT professionals, all stand against RG Kar incident

Kolkata: From school students to IT professionals, people from all sectors of the society have taken to the streets in protest of the RG Kar incident, demanding justice for ‘Tillottama’, the pseudonym given to the victim.



On Wednesday, the city witnessed various protest rallies and demonstrations, continuing a trend from the past few days. One such protest was organised by students from different schools in central Kolkata. Starting from Dumdum Park, the march proceeded to Nager Bazar Crossing via Jessore Road.

“Despite the approaching exams, the situation became so dire that we felt compelled to take to the streets and voice our demands to the authorities and government,” said a student who was also an organizer of the rally. “We demand an end to violence and speedy justice for the victim doctor.”

Bethune Collegiate School has already taken a stand by organising a protest rally on August 14. Similarly, Bagbazar Multipurpose School held a protest rally a few days ago. In a show of solidarity, many schools have planned to observe a one-minute silence to honour the victim.

IT professionals staged a rally from Eco Space to Biswa Bangla Gate, demanding justice for the victim of the RG Kar incident. Kolkata Metro employees held a demonstration in front of Metro Bhawan. Students, teachers of the University of Calcutta conducted a sit-in. Numerous protest marches took place throughout the city, including Rabindra Sadan, College Street, Moulali, Mahamayatala, Hazra Crossing and Jadavpur.