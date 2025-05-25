Students to build telescopes at spl summer camp

Kolkata: Budding space enthusiasts from state-run schools are set to get a rare opportunity to explore the night sky through eastern India’s largest telescope, as part of a special summer camp organised by the Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission (PBSSM) in collaboration with the Indian Centre for Space Physics (ICSP).

Titled ‘Telescope Making & Sky Observation’, the 12-day camp will be held at ICSP’s Sitapur Observatory in West Midnapore from May 26 to June 6. The initiative will not only give students the chance to stargaze under expert guidance but also allow them to build their own reflective telescopes during the workshop.

A total of 384 students and 32 teachers from four districts — West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Bankura and Purulia — will participate in four batches, each attending a three-day session. The first group from West Midnapore will attend from May 26 to 28, followed by East Midnapore (May 29-31), Bankura (June 1-3) and Purulia (June 4-6).

Applauding the initiative, state Education minister Bratya Basu said: “Every year, we organise science camps in collaboration with reputed institutions. We give importance to experiential learning, which helps students go beyond the books and makes teaching and learning more engaging.”