Students throng 26th Russian Education Fair 2025 in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Russian House in Kolkata, in association with Rus Education, organised the 26th Russian Education Fair 2025 for students in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Held at the Russian House, Gorky Sadan, the event saw the presence of Maxim V Kozlov, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Kolkata and Ekaterina Tyurina, Vice Consul of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Kolkata. The fair was thronged by students who aspired to study in Russia. Joining them were their enthusiastic parents.

This year, the Russian Education Fair is being held in Kolkata, New Delhi, Patna, Ahmedabad, Indore, Chandigarh and Jaipur.

The event also highlighted the current educational landscape, the growing preference for studying abroad, the rising demand for education in Russia, the emergence of new institutions and the increasing number of students from Kolkata, East India and the Northeast.

From BB Gorodovikov Kalmyk State University, Orenburg State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Perm State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation to Pskov State University and Mari State University, several top varsities from Russia participated in the fair and apprised the students of medical and engineering education in the country.

“Russia is the home of the leading medical universities across the globe. From being affordable to delivering quality education, and research exposure, the students can explore various opportunities in the field of medicine. The fair offers students the opportunity to build their careers and achieve their dreams in Russia. All aspiring students have access to free career counseling from direct representatives of top Russian universities as well as from our expert student counselors,” said Reshma Ali, Regional Manager, Rus Education.