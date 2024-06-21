Students stage overnight protest at Cooch Behar Medical College

Cooch Behar: Medical students at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital protested overnight, surrounding the principal’s office with complaints of irregular hostel cleaning, lack of purified drinking water, overgrown weeds on college premises and library issues.



Students initiated the protest by locking the college principal in his office from Wednesday afternoon, holding him overnight.

They insisted on assurances from college authorities before ending their protest by Thursday afternoon.

Kunal Sur, one of the protesting students, expressed concerns: “The college hostels lack clean drinking water and the premises are filled with garbage and weeds. The playground and library also face issues. Despite repeated complaints to the principal, no action was taken until the assurances were given.”

Nirmal Kumar Mandal, Principal of Cooch Behar MJN Medical College, responded: “We have already begun addressing the students’ demands and remaining issues are being expedited.”