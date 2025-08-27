Students share experiences through CM’s APAS prog

Kolkata: When the students of Bakla Ramkrishna High School walked into the ‘Amader Para, Amader Samadhan’ camp in Mahishkuchi–II GP, Tufanganj–II block, Cooch Behar (booths 40 and 41) on Monday, they carried the future of participatory democracy in their young hands. These brave young voices stood before the officials with confidence, not as passive learners but as builders of their own future, embodying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s vision of a citizenship that belongs to everyone and excludes no one.

The students described their daily struggles, where monsoon rains turn the path to school into a river, forcing hundreds to cross through water just to reach their classrooms. What unfolded thereafter transcended ordinary governance.

This was democracy in its truest form, with young citizens realising that their voices matter even before adulthood.

By officially recording these concerns, APAS revealed its true strength: it not only addresses local problems but also empowers the next generation to become problem-solvers.