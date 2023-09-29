‘Students seeking admission to class XI can now opt for any one vocational subject’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will now allow students seeking admission to class XI to opt for any one vocational subject even if they have not pursued the same in the Secondary level. The vocational subjects that are being offered by the Council at present are Healthcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT & ITES, Electronics, Tourism and Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture and Power.



The system will come into effect from the 2023-25 academic year. “We have opened up the option of studying vocational subject in the Higher Secondary level from the 2023-25 academic year. The vocational subjects will be offered by the Council as optional elective subjects. The suggestion of the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training has been taken into consideration for allowing this,” Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of WBCHSE said. A notification in this regard has been issued for all heads of Higher Secondary institutions across the state.

The State Education Policy (SEP) that has been notified recently has given emphasis to vocational education in Secondary as well as Higher Secondary level. The move has been prompted for giving due importance to SEP.

WBCHSE is considering introducing a semester system in Class 11 and 12 as it will ease the transition from school to university in a phased manner.

According to the Council’s plan, the semester system will be introduced for new students admitted to class XI in the academic year 2024-25.