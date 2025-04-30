Students risk lives to cross swollen Raidak River in absence of bridge

Cooch Behar: With the arrival of monsoon, the water level of the Raidak River has risen, making daily commuting dangerous for hundreds of villagers in the Kamatfulbari and Begarkhata areas under Tufanganj-I and II blocks. Residents, especially school-going children, are forced to cross the river by boat or on foot due to the absence of a bridge.

The river marks the boundary between Nakkatigachh and Barokodali-II gram panchayats. Around 6,000 to 7,000 people from four to five villages live on the far side. Each day, nearly 150 students and over a thousand villagers risk their lives to cross the river. The alternative road route is a 7-kilometre detour to reach Tufanganj town, prompting many to brave the dangerous crossing. Previously, a bamboo bridge served as a lifeline for these villagers. However, it was washed away during a flood two years ago and has not been rebuilt. Since then, people have been compelled to rely on unsafe river crossings.

“The guardians help us cross the river. We carry extra clothes to change into after reaching school,” said Anushka Das, a student of Tufanganj Vivekananda School.

The acting headmaster, Vikramjit Saha, said: “We’re aware of the students’ difficulties. The school will appeal to the administration for a bridge to ensure safe passage.” Local residents echoed this demand, stressing the need for a concrete bridge to ease daily hardships. The issue has also triggered a political blame game. North Bengal Development Board Chairman and Trinamool leader Rabindranath Ghosh said: “There is a BJP MLA in the area but nothing has been done.

We will take up the matter and urge people to hold BJP accountable.” Responding to the allegation, BJP district vice-president Utpal Das said: “A concrete bridge is not feasible at that location.

The Trinamool-run panchayats receive funds annually for making bamboo bridges. They must answer how the funds are being used.”