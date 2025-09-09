Students protest ‘abnormal’ fee hike at Univ of Gour Banga

Malda: A wave of protests erupted at the University of Gour Banga (UGB) on Monday as hundreds of students blocked the main entrance, denouncing what they described as an “abnormal” hike in admission fees.

According to the students, the admission fee for the Arts faculty has nearly doubled, rising from Rs 2,300 in 2023-24 to Rs 4,820 this year. In the Science faculty, the fee has gone up from Rs 3,720 to Rs 6,820. “This sudden hike is unbearable for students from lower and middle-class families,” said a protester.

The agitators alleged that they had raised the issue with the registrar two months ago and were assured of a discussion. “Instead of finding a solution, the authorities suddenly issued the admission notice. We cannot accept this,”

they said. Tensions escalated when a group of youths, allegedly backed by the Trinamool Chatra Parishad (TMCP), intervened and forcefully opened the gates, leaving several students, including girls, injured. The police reached the spot as the protesters came on National Highway. However, TMCP district president Prasun Roy denied the charge and claimed: “We only helped other students enter the campus.”

Dean of Arts, Sadhan Kumar Saha, acknowledged the hardship caused by the hike but dismissed claims of intimidation.