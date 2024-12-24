Students of Raiganj Univ demand immediate convocation ceremony

Raiganj: For over five years, Raiganj University has not held its convocation ceremony, leaving students without final degree certificates.

This situation is creating significant challenges for students pursuing higher studies in other states. Without these certificates, many students find themselves unable to complete their academic and professional journeys. Students who have completed their Master’s degrees and moved to other universities for PhD programs are among the hardest hit. Mir Nishar Ali, a former student of Raiganj University, recently returned from Kerala after failing to complete his PhD studies due to the lack of his Master’s degree certificate.

“I completed my Master’s degree at Raiganj University three years ago. I secured admission to Kerala University for a PhD programme using a provisional certificate, but I was required to submit the original within a year. Without it, my PhD progress, including fellowship, registration, and second-year admission, has come to a standstill. Despite my repeated efforts, the university insists that only the convocation ceremony can provide the final certificate,” said a student.

Ashok Das, an assistant professor of Mathematics at Raiganj University, acknowledged the difficulties faced by students and said: “We have reports of many students encountering obstacles in pursuing higher degrees outside the state due to the absence of their Master’s degree certificates. The university must take necessary steps to support these students”. When approached for comment, Suvomay Bhowmik, the deputy controller of Raiganj University, explained the policy. “We issue final certificates during the convocation ceremony and provisional certificates are provided for immediate purposes. If another university requires clarification regarding a certificate, we are ready to send the necessary verification,” he said. Though the delay in organising the convocation ceremony continues to impact students’ futures, the university administration remains uncertain about when the next ceremony will take place.