Student’s mysterious death at pvt school sparks outrage

Malda: Tension gripped the Manikchak area of Malda district after a 13-year-old student was found hanging in a private missionary school under mysterious circumstances. The deceased, Srikanta Mondal, was a student of Class VIII at Rosemary Missionary School.

The incident triggered massive outrage, with the victim’s family alleging physical and mental abuse by the school authorities. They have outright rejected the theory of suicide and demanded a thorough investigation.

“This is not suicide. My nephew was tortured. We want justice,” said Pradip Mondal, a relative of the deceased.

Another family member, Roni Mondal, said: “Srikanta had no such issues. How can a young boy suddenly take such a step inside a school?”

Police, led by the local IC, have launched a full-scale investigation. Officers visited the school campus, spoke to fellow students and questioned members of the school administration to gather more details.

The mysterious death has cast a shadow over the school’s functioning and raised serious questions about student safety in private institutions.