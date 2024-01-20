Students injured in road mishap

Siliguri: Several students were injured when a truck loaded with cement hit a school bus at Ashighar More in Siliguri. The incident happened on Friday afternoon when a school bus from an English medium school was returning with students.



The bus was supposed to go towards Ghoghamali via Eastern Bypass-Ashigar More. At that time, a cement-laden truck coming from the direction of New Jalpaiguri hit the bus. Some students on the bus were slightly injured. Another bus was arranged to send the students to their homes.

Meanwhile, after the incident, the owner of the bus filed a written complaint at the Ashighar outpost and police detained the truck driver.

Panic spread among the parents of the students after the incident. Nitai Ghosh, driver of the bus, said: “The truck came from the wrong direction and hit my bus when I was about to take a u-turn. Some students suffered minor injuries. A major accident could have happened.”