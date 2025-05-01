Students get hands-on training on production of vermicompost

Malda: In a unique initiative beyond traditional classroom learning, Malda College has started training students in the hands-on production of vermicompost. The aim is to promote self-reliance among students, moving beyond textbook theories.

The initiative has generated much enthusiasm among students. Just a short distance inside the college premises, an independent section under the department of Botany is dedicated to this project. In front of a two-storied building, a patch of open land has been transformed into a vermicomposting zone. A bamboo structure, covered with black polythene sheets, shelters the

composting beds where earthworms are nurtured.

Professor Piyush Kanti Saha, head of the department of Botany, informed that two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed with external organisations — Rajadighi Health Service Society and Eco-Friendly Agro Development Society. These organisations are already successfully producing large quantities of vermicompost and paving the way towards self-reliance.

The students water compost piles made from cow dung, decomposed leaves and water hyacinths in between their classes. Saraswati Saha, a second-semester Botany student, said: “Given the current job market, rote learning alone is not enough. Hands-on skills are crucial. We are happy with the college’s initiative. Even if we don’t get jobs, we can become self-reliant by producing vermicompost.” Ambia Parvin, a fourth-semester student, emphasised the broader benefits, stating: “Learning vermicompost production has two major advantages. First, it empowers us economically and second, it helps in reducing the use of chemical fertilisers. Living in rural areas, we have easy access to cow dung, pond mud, dry leaves and straw. Moreover, vermicompost has a rising demand in the online market, fetching high prices. We can sell it at Rs 20-25 per kilogram locally.” Various species of earthworms are used in the process, with Eisenia fetida (commonly known as red wigglers) being the most effective. This species is also being bred at the college, with plans to sell them at approximately Rs 2,000 per kilogram.

Initially, the compost produced will be used to maintain the college’s medicinal plant garden. Later, surplus compost and earthworms will be sold commercially. College authorities believe this initiative will equip students with valuable skills and provide them with an alternative livelihood.