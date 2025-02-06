Students face uncertainty over admit card mix-ups ahead of Madhyamik

Kolkata: With only a few days left before the Madhyamik exams begin on February 10, many schools in Bengal are facing problems due to incorrect admit cards. These errors have happened because of mistakes made during the enrollment form submission process.

Several cases have come to light where the details, including photographs, of two students with the same name have been mixed up. Some school heads have reported that admit cards meant for Madhyamik candidates have been mistakenly issued to students who are not taking the exam.

One headmaster from Basanti, South 24-Parganas, explained how two students with identical names, one in Class IX and the other in Class X, were mixed up. “The Class X student should be sitting for the exams, but the admit card was issued in the name of the Class IX student,” he said.

In response, Ramanuj Ganguly, president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), said: “The mistake lies entirely with the schools. After filling out the forms online, the schools were required to submit them offline with students’ signatures. It is their responsibility to check that the correct student has signed the form.” He also pointed out that the Board had previously advised schools in January to address any discrepancies in the forms. “This issue has arisen due to the negligence of the schools, and no further corrections can be made at this stage,” he added.