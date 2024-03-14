Students face huge problem over private bus strike in Malda

Malda: Students of the University of Gour Banga (UGB) along with daily commuters faced problems on Thursday morning due to a strike by private buses in Malda district. The 1st semester of post and under-graduation exams of the UGB is going on.



The suspension of the services has been called by the bus drivers and workers unions after some Toto owners had beaten up a bus driver brutally on Wednesday morning at the Gazole bus stand.

The bus driver had negotiated a bend when a Toto appeared suddenly from the opposite direction. After an exchange of words between the two parties, the Toto driver beat up the bus driver. The injured was taken to the hospital as the assailant fled. The angry bus drivers, helpers and other staff questioning safety issues called for a strike in the district after a roadblock.

They also lodged a complaint at the police station. However, with no arrests, bus services were halted across the district from Thursday morning. A large number of commuters, including University students were seen waiting at the bus stand.