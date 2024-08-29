Students’ election process after Puja, says Mamata

Kolkata: Amid Oppositions’ demand to hold student elections in higher educational institutions, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the state government will initiate the process of conducting students’ election after the festive season.



Student council elections have been stalled for several years following the expiration of previous council terms. Unitary universities, including Jadavpur, Presidency and Rabindra Bharati, held students’ elections for the last time in 2020. The various colleges had carried out student elections at the end of 2016.

Education minister Bratya Basu had earlier said elections would be held post-Durga Puja festivities. Addressing the issue at the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day event, Banerjee confirmed that students’ election would be held after Pujas.

“I can assure you that the process for student council polls will start after the festive season. I am aware of the situation and have discussed it with Bratya,” Banerjee said.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged on social media that the government has deliberately postponed the elections for nine years to prevent students from voicing dissent against her administration.