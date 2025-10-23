Student’s death sparks allegation of med negligence

Raiganj: Tension gripped Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital on Thursday morning following the death of a Class VIII student, Avijit Biswas, allegedly due to negligence in treatment. Agitated patient parties staged a protest inside the inpatient ward, alleging that the attending doctors and nursing staff were responsible for the tragic death.

Avijit Biswas, a resident of Kumardangi under Raiganj Municipality, was reportedly suffering from food poisoning. He was admitted to the medicine ward of Raiganj Government Medical College on Wednesday evening. After being administered saline, his condition reportedly improved, but his health suddenly deteriorated early Thursday morning, leading to his death.

According to the deceased’s father, Utpal Biswas: “My son was admitted on Wednesday evening and was in a cheerful mood till midnight. He even walked inside the ward. We went home later. Around 4 am on Thursday, we received a call from the hospital informing us that his condition was critical. By the time we reached, he had passed away.”

Biswas further alleged that only junior doctors attended to his son and that no senior physician checked him. He also claimed that other doctors informed him about a possible overdose of antibiotics, which might have caused the death. He also stated: “We have lodged a written complaint with the vice-principal of the Medical College and the Raiganj Police Station, demanding strict action against the negligent doctors and nursing staff.” Priyankar Roy, vice -principal of Raiganj Government Medical College, stated: “We have initiated an inquiry based on the allegations.”