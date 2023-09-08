Student’s death: Kasba school shut down ‘indefinitely’

Kolkata: The English medium school in Rathtala, Kasba where a 17-year-old student died after falling from the fourth floor roof has been closed by the school authority for an indefinite period.

On Thursday guardians of the students saw a notice at the school gate where it has been mentioned that the management had decided to close the school in order to cooperate with the investigation. In the notice, the school authority claimed that the incident is an unfortunate one and they hold the safety of the children with utmost priority.

On September 4, a student fell from the fourth floor roof and died. His father later registered a murder plaint at Kasba Police Station against the principal, vice-principal and two other teachers of the school.

Police earlier questioned a few teachers in connection with the investigation.