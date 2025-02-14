Student’s death at MJN Med College: Father demands probe

Cooch Behar: The tragic death of a final-year medical student at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College came to light with the family alleging harassment. The incident took place late Wednesday night in room 304 of the college hostel.

Police from Cooch Behar Kotwali police station recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. The deceased, identified as Kisan Kumar (28), was a resident of Phulwari in Begusarai district, Bihar. The college authorities promptly informed his family, and his father, along with relatives, arrived in Cooch Behar on Thursday. While initial reports suggest that Kisan may have been experiencing emotional distress due to a relationship, police sources confirmed that no external injuries were

found on his body.

However, his father, Jiwash Das, has strongly rejected the possibility of suicide, alleging that Kisan faced mental harassment at both the hospital and the hostel. “He was confident and courageous. He could not have taken his own life. He was mentally tortured, and we demand a proper investigation,” he stated.

Cooch Behar Superintendent of Police, Dyutiman Bhattacharya, confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem under videographic supervision, in the presence of the hospital principal and other officials. “We are investigating the matter in detail,” he said.

Dr Nirmal Kumar Mandal, Principal of MJN Medical College, stated: “Around midnight, we were informed that a final-year student had died. Other students noticed the incident and alerted us.

We immediately informed the police and the student’s family. The police investigation is underway, and we will not comment further. It is sad that a student, just two months away from receiving his medical degree, has taken such a step.”