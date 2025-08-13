Student’s body recovered from B’desh after drowning in Atreyee

BALURGHAT: The body of Kritiman Barman, a Class XII student of Balurghat High School who drowned in the Atreyee River at Raghunathpur, was recovered on Tuesday from Petnitola in Bangladesh. Around 11 am, local authorities informed the Indian administration, initiating the process to bring the body back. In the presence of police, BSF and local officials, the body was handed over to the family.

Kritiman had gone bathing in the river with two friends on Sunday evening when he drowned. His friends left the spot without informing anyone. Later, his bicycle, school bag and mobile phone were found near the riverbank, prompting his family to lodge a missing diary with Balurghat police. Despite a day-long search with divers on Monday, the body could not be located.

Balurghat IC Sumanta Biswas said: “Once Bangladesh authorities spotted the body, they informed us through police and BSF channels. It was then formally handed over to the family.” The incident has cast a pall of grief over the local area.