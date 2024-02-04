Student’s body found in pond, family alleges murder

Kolkata: The body of an engineering student, who was missing since Thursday night, was found in a pond in Narendrapur on Sunday.



Local people and family members of the youth alleged police negligence despite lodging a missing complaint. However, police reportedly denied the allegations. Sources said the victim, identified as Apratim Das of Mahamayatala in Narendrapur, went to attend an invitation nearby on Thursday evening. Since then, he has been missing. When he did not return home till late at night, his family members tried to reach him on his mobile phone but found it switched off. After calling Apratim’s friends and other relatives, the family approached the Narendrapur police station.

It is alleged that initially, cops tried to convince the family members that he might have gone somewhere with his friends. However, later police accepted the missing diary and started an inquiry. The family alleged that the investigating officer was reluctant to conduct a search. Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, Apratim’s body was found floating in a pond at Dhalipara of Narendrapur. When police reached the spot to recover the body, local residents and Apratim’s family members began agitating. Police personnel were reportedly heckled.

Police are waiting for an autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. However, Apratim’s family members claimed that the youth was murdered and his body was dumped in the pond.