Students attack teachers during frisking at Chamagram High School, six injured

Malda: A section of examinees allegedly attacked teachers who were conducting checks at Chamagram High School under Baishnabnagar Police Station area here on Wednesday, leaving six of them, including two females, injured. The situation escalated so severely that a large police force had to intervene to restore order.

On the same day, Chiranjib Bhattacharya, President of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE), was in Malda for an inspection. His visit gained further significance as the incident highlighted concerns about security arrangements at examination centres.

According to local sources, students from Kanditola High Madrasah, Char Sujapur High School and Parlalpur High School have been assigned Chamagram as their examination centre. Before the exam began, teachers were using metal detectors at the entrance to conduct security checks. The standard procedure was met with strong resistance from a section of students, who reportedly reacted violently, leading to a sudden attack on the teachers.

The unexpected assault created chaos, with school authorities struggling to control the situation. As tensions escalated, the police were alerted and a significant force was dispatched to the school. The injured teachers were rushed to Bedrabad Rural Hospital, where two of them were reported to have suffered serious injuries.

Mohammed Anarul Islam, Assistant Headmaster of the school, said: “The attackers physically assaulted the headmaster and other teachers. They are exam candidates and they are being identified. Among the 12 attacked, six injured teachers, including two females, have been brought to the hospital for treatment.”

Reacting to the incident, Bhattacharya expressed his deep concern. He stated: “The incident at Chamagram High School is completely unacceptable. I have heard about the injured teachers and have requested a detailed report from the authorities. A section of candidates turned violent during the frisking, but such checks are necessary to maintain the sanctity of the examination.”

“So far, 11 candidates from Kanditola High Madrasah have been identified as being involved in the incident from CCTV footage. For the rest of the examination, these candidates will be writing their papers from a secluded room designated only for them. They are certain to be called to the Council office in Kolkata once the exams are over and further action will depend on the detailed report sent by the school authorities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bhattacharya expressed his satisfaction over the security and traffic management in Malda. He visited various schools in Old Malda, English Bazar and Kaliachak-3 blocks. He is scheduled to visit North Dinajpur district next.

This year, a total of 32,651 candidates, including 18,513 female students, are appearing for the Higher Secondary Examination from Malda district. As investigations continue, authorities are expected to take firm measures against those responsible for the violence, reinforcing the need for stricter security and discipline in examination centres.