Student’s admit card missing ahead of Secondary exam

Cooch Behar: With just four days remaining before the commencement of the secondary examinations, a student from Kaljani Shahjuddin High School in Cooch Behar Block II is yet to receive his admit card. The student’s family has sought intervention from the District Magistrate (DM) to resolve the issue.

Pritam Sarkar, a student of Kaljani Shahjuddin High School, had submitted his form for the upcoming secondary examination. However, when he went to collect his admit card on Monday along with other students, he was informed that it had not arrived. Since then, Pritam has been distressed over the situation. Speaking about the ordeal, Manisha Sarkar, Pritam’s sister, explained: “On Monday, when my brother went to school to collect his admit card, he was told it had not arrived and was asked to bring a guardian. On Tuesday, when we visited the school, we were informed that the admit card was delayed due to some technical issue.

Later, the school officials told us that Pritam’s form had not been filled. We brought the matter to the notice of the District Magistrate today, who assured us that the issue would be looked into.” The school authorities have declined to comment on the matter, further adding to the uncertainty. As the examination date approaches, the family hopes for a swift resolution to ensure Pritam can sit for his exams on February 10.