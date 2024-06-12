Student sustains injuries as truck runs over her

Kolkata: A school student was run over by a goods vehicle in Kamalgazi on Tuesday night. The accused driver was arrested while the student has been admitted to a hospital with critical injuries.

According to sources, on Tuesday around 10:30 pm, a goods vehicle carrying vegetables was moving towards Kolkata from Garia at a high speed. At the same time, a 13-year-old girl was returning home from tuition class with her mother.

They were waiting for the signal to turn red when allegedly the driver of the goods vehicle lost control and ran over the student. However, her mother remained unhurt. After hitting the student, the driver did not stop and continued driving till Patuli Crossing. A group of people from Sahapara chased the goods vehicle and intercepted it. Though the people sitting beside the driver managed to flee, the driver was detained. It is alleged that the driver was intoxicated. After a while, cops from Narendrapur Police Station arrived at the spot and detained the driver.

Local people reportedly agitated in front of the police and demanded immediate action against the driver. A case has been registered and the driver was arrested later.