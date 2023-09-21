Student preparing for competitive exam commits suicide

An 18-year-old student committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her rented flat in an apartment in Tiljala on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the student, a resident of Nabadwip in Nadia, was preparing for a competitive examination and for which she was studying in a private institute.

She was living in a flat in the Picnic Garden area with a friend. On September 9, her friend shifted to another place due to some reason. Since then, she was reportedly feeling alone

and depressed.

On Wednesday morning when she did not open the door, her landlord informed the police.

Later, police recovered her body from the bedroom in a hanging position. Police also found a suicide note from her room where she wrote that she was feeling lonely and could not bear it anymore.

Police have registered an unnatural death case. No foul play was detected.