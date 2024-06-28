Student lynched in city hostel

Kolkata: A youth was allegedly assaulted to death inside a hostel in Bowbazar under the jurisdiction of Muchipara police station by a group of students on Friday morning.



Sources said, for the past few days some mobile phones were reportedly stolen from Udayan Hostel in Bowbazar.

The students suspected that a youth, identified as Irshad, an employee of a mobile repair shop, had stolen the phones. On Friday morning, when Irshad was reportedly walking through the area, a few students caught and dragged him inside the hostel and assaulted him.

The owner of the mobile repairing shop where Irshad used to work claimed that he got a call from him asking for Rs 10000 to get released from the students.

Immediately, the owner of the shop got in touch with the police.

When cops went to the hostel, they found the gate was closed. When the gate was opened and cops entered the room, Irshad was found lying unconscious.

He was taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries later.

It is alleged that the students assaulted him so badly that several bones of Irshad’s legs were broken.

A case has been registered at the Muchipara Police Station.