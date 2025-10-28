Student interest, academic excellence top Guv’s message to V-C aspirants

Kolkata: Governor CV Ananda Bose, who also serves as the Chancellor of all state-aided universities in West Bengal, on Monday underscored that the foremost duty of vice-chancellors should be to safeguard students’ interests while upholding academic excellence and protecting institutional autonomy, according to sources.

The Governor conveyed this message during a meeting at Raj Bhavan with six individuals whose names have been finalised for appointment as permanent vice-chancellors in six state-aided universities. The meeting was described by sources as “positive” and “cordial,” raising hopes of a resolution to the long-stalled appointment process.

Those present included Ashutosh Ghosh, set to head the Calcutta University; Chiranjib Bhattacharya—currently president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education and former registrar and pro-V-C of Jadavpur University—expected to take charge of Jadavpur University; Ashis Bhattacharya for Gour Banga University; Uday Bandyopadhyay for Kazi Nazrul University; Chandradipa Ghosh for Sadhu Ramchand Murmu University; and Abu Taleb for Biswa Bangla Biswavidyalaya.

Sources said the Chancellor interacted with all six together, stressing that vice-chancellors must take responsibility for restoring and maintaining the academic excellence of West Bengal’s universities. He urged them to act assertively in preserving the academic environment and work keeping students’ interests in mind.

Another major point reportedly highlighted during the meeting was the importance of upholding university autonomy and the role of vice-chancellors in ensuring it, which the Governor underscored by referring to the recommendations of Radhakrishnan Commission (University Education Commission, 1948–49), chaired by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Officials expressed hope that the Raj Bhavan’s formal approval would follow soon, paving the way for the appointments. The development comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s 6 October ruling, in which a Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi observed that there was “no impediment” to proceeding with appointments to the six universities.