Student injured after truck hits motorcycle

Kolkata: A school student sustained critical injuries while going to school with his father after a rice-laden truck hit a motorcycle from behind on the Maniktala Main Road near the CSTC bus depot on Wednesday morning.

The injured boy identified as Srinjoy Dutta has been admitted to a private hospital on EM Bypass near Kadapara with critical injuries on his right leg while his father Goutam Dutta sustained minor injuries and was discharged after necessary treatment.

According to sources, the boy, a student of Bidhannagar Municipal School, was going to school on Wednesday morning with his father. He was sitting on the pillion of Goutam’s motorcycle.

Around 6:35 am, while passing through the CSTC bus depot area, a truck carrying rice meant for the public distribution system hit the two wheeler from behind. As a result, both Srinjoy and Goutam fell on the road.

Local people rushed the boy and his father to the private hospital where the student was admitted. Meanwhile, the driver was detained and later handed over to the cops of Phoolbagan Police Station. Police have arrested the driver and seized the truck.