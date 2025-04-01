Student hit by Darjeeling Himalayan Railway train

Darjeeling: A Class 9 student was seriously injured when the Darjeeling-NJP Darjeeling Himalayan Railway service hit her and also dragged her for a few yards on Monday. The incident occurred at around 12:30 pm in Kurseong town.

Roshni Rai, a class 9 student of St. Joseph’s school was hit by the train when she and her friends were standing near the track in Kurseong. Her friend was also injured in the incident but was released after first aid from the hospital. Locals rescued and rushed her to the Kurseong Sub-Divisional Hospital. She had multiple injuries and was referred to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Rai is a resident of Kailapani area of Makaibari Tea Estate. With news of the accident, family members and local residents of Kailapani rushed to the station. A meeting was held between the residents, Railway authorities in the presence of the police at the Kurseong station. The local residents demanded compensation for the injured. Commenting on the incident, Rishav Choudhary, Director, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), while talking to Millennium Post stated: “I had visited the spot immediately. It is a very unfortunate incident.

The group of girls were standing near the track on the road perpendicular to the Hill Cart Road. They were using headphones also. The pilot blew the whistle a number of times. It was a sideway collision and not a head-on one.” Regarding compensation, the DHR stated that everything would be done as per the rules.