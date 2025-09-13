Student held for stabbing friend to death at Dakshineswar Metro Stn

Kolkata: A class XI student was arrested for stabbing his friend to death following a clash at Dakshineswar Metro Station on Friday.

The incident had taken place on Friday around 2:30 pm. However, the prime accused Rana Singh (18) was arrested later at night.

According to sources, on Friday a group of students deboarded a Metro rake at the Dakshineswar station. While walking towards the exit gate, an altercation broke out between the minor deceased and Singh. Suddenly, the accused brought out a sharp weapon and stabbed the deceased student multiple times. As soon as the minor fell on the floor of the Metro station, his friends, including Singh, fled.

Immediately, the injured student was rushed to Sagar Dutta Hospital in Kamarhati where he was declared brought dead.

After a while, police arrived and cordoned off the place where the student was stabbed by his friend. A case was registered at the Dakshineswar Police Station and a probe was initiated. Metro authorities claimed that the incident had taken place in a non-ticketing area.

In a statement, Metro authorities stated: “An unfortunate incident of alleged stabbing incident has taken place in the non-ticketing area of Dakshineswar

Metro Station.

Metro authorities have immediately taken appropriate measures and police authorities are investigating the incident. There is no cause for worry in Metro travel.”

Police informed that both the deceased and the attacker were students of class XI at a school in Bagbazar area and lived in Baranagar. Controversy cropped up about how a person entered the Metro station with a sharp weapon when metal detector frames and baggage scanner machines were there for

security checks.