Student held for involvement with int’l drug smuggling racket

Kolkata: A nursing student from North East India was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for her alleged involvement in drug peddling. According to sources, the woman from Aizawl in Mizoram is pursuing post graduation in nursing. In the first week of this month, a parcel from someone in the Netherlands was received in her name at the foreign post office located on Kiran Shankar Ray Road in the BBD Bag area. The destination for the parcel was Aizal. In the description of the parcel it was mentioned that the consignment contains essential medicines.

Meanwhile, NCB Eastern Zone officials were tipped off about the said consignment full of some sort of narcotic object which is being smuggled using the India Post service. Immediately NCB officials went to the post office and out of suspicion they opened the parcel. On opening it, the officials found contraband amphetamine tablets weighing about 2.175 kg.

Later, NCB officials reportedly went to Aizawl for investigation. Recently, the student was summoned by the NCB and on Tuesday she arrived in Kolkata and was staying at the Mizoram House. The NCB officials went to the Mizoram House and interrogated her.

During interrogation she confessed that she was given the responsibility to supply the amphetamine tablets in Mizoram and other parts of North East India. The student reportedly confessed that she had connections with an international drug smuggling racket.