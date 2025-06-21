Student from Darj scales Everest; inspires Hills with grit & glory

Siliguri: “With belief in oneself and strong focus, anything is possible, even conquering the highest peak in the world,” said Pratima Rai, a college student from Darjeeling, as she stood before the media in Siliguri on Saturday, fresh from her successful ascent of Mount Everest. Pratima, a cadet of the 23 Bengal Battalion NCC and a student of St. Joseph’s College, Darjeeling, reached the 8,848.86-meter summit of Everest on May 18, 2025, at 3:00 am, as part of the NCC Mount Everest Expedition. Hailing from the picturesque town of Ghoom, she has now etched her name in the region’s mountaineering legacy. Upon her return, she was warmly received at Bagdogra Airport by officials from the NCC Group Headquarters of Darjeeling and Sikkim. Later, at a press conference held at the 4 Bengal Girls Battalion NCC office in Siliguri, she shared the trials and triumphs of her Himalayan journey. “Reaching the base camp itself was an uphill task but each step toward the top taught me that resilience can overcome the impossible,” Pratima said. “The moment I unfurled the Indian and NCC flags on the summit, I was filled with pride and joy,” she added.

Her journey to the top began with a tough selection process in August 2024. Here she was chosen from among hundreds of cadets across India. Pratima underwent rigorous training, including a preparatory climb of Mt. Abi Gamin (7,355 m) in Uttarakhand, to prepare herself for the Everest challenge. The expedition team of 10 cadets—5 girls and 5 boys—was flagged off by the Defence Minister on April 3, 2025. Over the weeks that followed, they braved freezing temperatures, altitude sickness, and sleepless nights, pushing through with mental grit and physical discipline. Guided by Major General Vivek Tyagi, ADG of the WB & Sikkim Directorate, the mission became a landmark success. At the press briefing, Col. J. Chattopadhyay, Commanding Officer of the 4 Bengal Girls Battalion, commended Pratima: “Her success reflects the essence of NCC—unity, leadership, and national service. She’s an inspiration, especially for young girls in the hills of Darjeeling, Sikkim and North Bengal.” Pratima follows in the footsteps of earlier achievers from the region. In 2016, Darjeeling’s Trishala Gurung and Sulaxchana Tamang became the first from an all-girls NCC expedition to summit Everest.