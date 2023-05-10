Student from Darj returns home safely from Manipur, thanks CM

For Pragyan Pradhan, aged 21, the lone student of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills, studying in Manipur, it was a nightmare when he found himself stranded in the strife-torn northeastern state.

However, the relentless efforts of the West Bengal Government ensured that he returned home safely on Wednesday.

His parents thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary and party MP, Abhishek Banerjee for safely bringing back their only child. Pragyan is a second-year student pursuing the Bachelor of Physical Education course.

Pragyan and his parents would like to forget the days spent in agony, not being able to contact one another owing to the Internet ban and also problems with cell phone connectivity. “It all seems like a nightmare. When the television channels started beaming the Manipur crisis; the arson, firings, bombings, rioting and news of deaths, we

felt helpless. We just didn’t know what to do,” stated Pranay Pradhan, Pragyan’s father, talking to the Millennium Post.

At first, there would be regular calls from Pragyan as he narrated the horrific situation. Later the calls also stopped with the Internet ban and limited cell connectivity. “It was a hopeless situation. As he is the lone student from the region at the National Sports University, Imphal, Manipur, from the Hills, we had no one to contact. After remaining incommunicado for a few days, Pragyan managed to call us. He shared the West Bengal Government helpline numbers,” stated Pranay, a teacher by profession.

Wasting no time, Pranay contacted Vikram Foundation. “The Foundation got in touch with the Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling. He then sent the details to Kolkata,” added Pranay.

Pragyan along with 21 other students from West Bengal, studying at the university were transported to Kolkata from Imphal by air. From there Pragyan arrived at New Jalpaiguri on Wednesday by train. The state government had taken care of the entire trip, including escorts, the air and train fare and local transportation.

“We are so thankful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek along with the local authorities. Had it not been for them, we would be directionless and helpless,” added Pranay.

It was an endless wait from Pragyan too. Talking to Millennium Post, Pragyan said: “The first day when trouble broke out, on our way back from the university to the Hostel we could hear gunshots and bombs exploding. Back in the hostel campus watching the news we were really frightened. Manipur was burning. We called home. From May 4 to 6 there was no communication. That was the worst time and seemed never-ending.”

He added: “However, it seemed safe in the hostel with the police and army personnel being posted on the campus. An Assam Rifles camp is also located just next to the hostel bringing some respite.”

The helpline numbers from the state government emerged as the silver lining in the dark days. “The Bengal government provided us with all the necessary travel tickets. We were provided escort and left Imphal.”

“I am grateful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for taking care of us and providing everything necessary for our safe passage. Many of our friends from other states are still awaiting evacuation,” added Pragyan.