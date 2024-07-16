Student falls from bus while boarding, injured

Kolkata: An 8-year-old school student was injured after she fell on the road while boarding a bus on Monday morning on Bidhan Sarani near Hedua crossing. According to sources, the student was boarding a bus of 78/1 route when another bus from the same route arrived at the scene.



While the second bus was attempting to overtake the first one, the driver accelerated and the bus started moving. At the same time, the child was boarding the bus and fell down, losing her balance.

The passengers of both the buses forced the drivers to stop and subsequently informed the traffic cops. The student was rushed to a nearby nursing home from where she was discharged after necessary treatment. According to the police report, she suffered an injury on her right leg.

Later, both the buses along with the drivers were handed over to cops of Burtolla Police Station. A case has been registered and the buses have been seized. The drivers also have

been arrested.