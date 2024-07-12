Student fakes own kidnapping due to ‘exam panic’

Cooch Behar: Rumors of child kidnapping sparked panic in Dinhata town of Cooch Behar district on Thursday night. In this regard, Dhiman Mitra, Dinhata sub-district police officer, held a Press conference at Dinhata Police Station on Friday. He said, “Basically, a child was staging his own kidnapping, which caused panic in the whole area. After this, social media exacerbated the situation by spreading various rumors. We request the common people not to spread rumors.” According to police sources, a student entered a house in the Burirpat area near Dinhata town on Thursday night and claimed that he was abducted in a four-wheeler when he left his house at night for tuition. When the car stopped in the Burirpat area, he supposedly opened the door of the car, ran away and took shelter in the house.



The residents called the police and reported the abduction. However, when the police started investigating the incident, the truth came to light. The Dinhata Police rescued the child that night.

After reviewing CCTV footage, the police determined that no kidnapping had occurred. To avoid the ‘panic’ of the exam, the sixth-grade student had fabricated the story of being kidnapped. Later, after questioning, the child admitted that the upcoming exam was causing stress due to insufficient preparation. As a result, he made up the abduction story. The police are now counseling the student.

According to the police, the excessive use of mobile phones by children contributes to such incidents, highlighting the need for counseling. The police also announced that an awareness campaign would be conducted in various schools. On the other hand, Mathabhanga Police conducted special naka (checkpoint) checks on Friday. Naka checks were set up in various areas, including RG Lodge

in Mathabhanga.

The police stopped and checked all vehicles to ensure safety and proper conduct. Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharjee said: “Due to special reasons, naka checking was done in Mathabhanga town and its surrounding areas on Friday. Various vehicles, including passenger vehicles, were checked.”