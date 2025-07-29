Student dies under mysterious circumstances in Panskura

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the death of a class XI student at Panskura in West Midnapore on Monday after she was found hanging inside the hostel room.

Over the issue, an agitation took place in front of the hostel at night. The agitation was withdrawn after police intervened and assured of quick and necessary investigation.

According to sources, the deceased was a class 11 student of the residential education institution styled as Beenapani Gurukul Hostel and Trust in Mechgram, Panshkura. She was a student of that school since class 9. It was learnt that the student was a topper in her class since she joined the school and at present was studying in the class XI, Science stream.

Along with her studies, she was involved in extra-curricular activities like singing and dancing. The girl’s family alleged that she had a fight with a classmate in school following which the student committed siicide. The family members also suspect that she might be a victim of ragging in the hostel. However, till last reports came in, no written complaint was filed.

After the death of the student, family members and locals staged a protest in front of the hostel. Local people reportedly claimed that such incidents have happened in this school before. They demanded a fair and quick investigation into the incident to ensure that such incidents do not get repeated.