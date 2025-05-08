Student dies on trip to Darjeeling Hills

Siliguri: A 20-year-old college student from Berhampur, Murshidabad died during an educational trip to the hills. The deceased, identified as Soumili Mondal, was a resident of Kashimbazar and had travelled to Chhota Mangwa in Darjeeling as part of an education trip with 37 members, including teachers on May 4.

According to police sources, Soumili’s health suddenly deteriorated during the trip. She was initially taken to a hospital in Runglee Rungliot after she began vomiting. Later, she was transferred to a nursing home in Matigara, Siliguri, where she died early Wednesday morning. Her body has been sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem. Soumili’s family has rushed to Siliguri following the tragic news. Investigation is underway.