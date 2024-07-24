Student commits suicide after being reprimanded by father

Kolkata: A student of Class VI who was reportedly addicted to mobile games reportedly committed suicide after she was reprimanded by her father on Monday evening in Uluberia.



According to sources, the said student was reportedly addicted to a particular smartphone game. Owing to the addiction, the student had reportedly fled from her home last month with one of her friends. Later, the student was traced in Belghoria by the police and successfully rescued. Since then she was going through medical treatment to free her from the addiction.

On Monday, the girl reportedly got involved in a dispute with her friend regarding the game. When she returned home, her father also rebuked the student. After a while, she reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside the bedroom using a piece of cloth as ligature.

Since then the parents of the girl also fell ill and they had to get admitted to

Uluberia Hospital.