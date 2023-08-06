Student body demands deferment of Madhyamik examinations due to severe cold in Hills at the time

Darjeeling: Concerned Youths of the Hills (CYH), a youth body, has appealed to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) seeking the autonomous body’s intervention for the deferment of Madhyamik examinations 2024, owing to extensive cold in the Hills at that time.



Incidentally, the Madhyamik examinations are scheduled to commence from February 2.

“It is extremely cold in the first week of February in Darjeeling. At times, temperatures drop below zero degrees. How can the Hill students sit for an examination at that time?” questioned Kundan Mukhia, of the CYH.

The CYH has asked the GTA to intervene.

“Some officials in the GTA claim that the Madhyamik examinations have been brought forward owing to the Parliamentary elections in 2024. If this is the case, CBSE exams that are held all over the country are commencing on February 15. If CBSE can, why can’t Madhyamik, that is held only in West Bengal, be held when it is not so cold in the Hills. How will hill students write their exams when the temperature drops below zero degree at times?” questioned Mukhia.

He said that as education is a transferred subject to the GTA, the autonomous body should immediately take the matter up with the West Bengal government.

“We will write to the GTA regarding this. In the past we have also sent mails. If they turn a deaf ear, it will clearly show their lack of concern for education in the Hills,” stated Kundan Mukhia.