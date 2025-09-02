Student becomes ‘IC’ for a day in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri witnessed a unique scene on Monday as a school student donned the role of an officer in-charge (IC) at Kotwali Police Station, marking Police Day with an innovative initiative by the district police.

Priyadatta Guha, a Class X student of a reputed English-medium school in the town, was selected to sit in the IC’s chair for an hour. During her brief tenure, several complaints were placed before her. In one case, she resolved the matter by handing over a recovered missing mobile phone to its rightful owner—an act that drew admiration from both the complainant and the public.

The initiative was aimed at giving students a first-hand understanding of how a police station functions. “Today is Police Day. On this occasion, my school selected me to take part in this programme. Sitting in the IC’s chair, I realised and learned how the work of a police station is managed,” said Priyadatta after the experience.

Actual IC of Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station, Sanjay Dutta, said: “It is important for students to know about the functioning of a police station and how the law operates. That is why we launched this unique initiative on Police Day.”