‘Structural work of Gour Kishor Ghosh Metro Stn completed’

Kolkata: Metro authorities informed on Sunday that the construction work of Gour Kishor Ghosh Metro Station of Kavi Subhash-Biman Bandar (Airport) Corridor (Orange Line) is ongoing in full swing while the structural work has already been completed.



A statement issued by the Metro CPRO read: “The construction work of Gour Kishor Ghosh Metro Station of Kavi Subhash-Biman Bandar (Airport) Corridor (Orange Line) is going on in full swing. This station is going to come up at Chingrighata Crossing, one of the busiest traffic points of Kolkata. Once commissioned, this station, situated near Sukanta Nagar area and named after one of the famous journalists, writers and authors, Gour Kishor Ghosh, is going to be one of the main entry points to Salt Lake. This station is going to cater to the thousands of passengers daily in the coming days.”

It further read: “Structural work of this station has already been completed and now the finishing work is going on. About 60 per cent construction work of the entry and exit points of this station has been completed and balance work is going on.”

Construction work of the platform level, steel structure work of roofing, and the construction work of the approaching viaduct to this station have been completed, it was shared, adding that near about 40 per cent of the architectural work of this station is also complete and the remaining work is in progress.

“State-of-the-art passenger amenities are going to be provided at Gour Kishor Ghosh Station.There will be eight escalators, four lifts provided at this station. Apart from these, eight staircases will also be available here. There will be two spacious platforms of 180-metre length at Gour Kishor Ghosh Station along with 04 ticket counters. Automatic Smart Card Recharge Machines (ASCRM) for self ticketing facility, one first-aid room and sitting benches on the platforms will also be available here,” read the statement.