Structural work at Gour Kishor Ghosh Metro Station completed

Kolkata: The structural work of Gour Kishor Ghosh Metro station of Kavi Subhash-BimanBandar (Airport) corridor which is the Orange line has been completed, the Metro Railway stated, while adding that currently, the roofing work of the station is ongoing.



This Metro station is going to come up at Chingrighata Crossing, which is one of the busiest traffic points in the city. Situated near the Sukanta Nagar area, once commissioned the station is going to be one of the entry points to Salt Lake. According to Metro officials, the construction of the entry and exit point of the station has started. They have completed the work on the platform level and are now working on the station’s roofing.

Along with this construction work of the approaching viaduct to the station has been taken up and the work of the viaduct from this station to Nicco Park stretch has progressed smoothly, according to Metro officials. The Gour Kishor Ghosh station will have eight escalators, four lifts and eight staircases. It will also have toilets for women, men and divyangjan. There will also be a first-aid room and tactile floor indicators for the blind.

A part of the East-West Metro corridor, Sealdah-Salt Lake Sector-V is already functional and according to officials, popular amongst the commuters.

The Joka-Taratala Metro of Purple line is also running and the Metro officials believe that soon it will be connected to Majerhat and they expect the extension to increase its popularity amongst the commuters.

Recently, the Calcutta High Court had imposed an interim stay on the construction work of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) in the Maidan area while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which was filed by an NGO alleging that RVNL is going to cut down around 700 trees in the area. The next hearing of the case is scheduled to take place on November 9.